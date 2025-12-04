Think twice before sending people messages of concern if we fear they’re caught in a disaster

The public housing complex in Tai Po was some 30km away from the financial district where the office I was visiting was located. The telecasts that reach us in our living rooms and via horrifying videos on social media connect us, but also leave us disconnected. After all, even a cursory reading of the fire’s details would have made clear that the calamity occurred in a gargantuan housing complex built by the government, far from the city centre where most business travellers work and stay.