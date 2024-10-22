Why should wildlife authorities object to camera traps on private property?
Summary
- Given that forest departments can’t hope to monitor the movement of all wildlife, camera images captured by private individuals are a simple way to augment their information on animals outside the territory they patrol.
Last week, after a couple of days of torrential rain, an unexpected visitor showed up at our house. Just as I was getting ready to go to work in the morning, I saw a large furry creature climb over the neighbour’s wall, saunter across our garden and slip through the small gate that separates our garden from the garage.