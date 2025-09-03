Education accountability: Dump classroom cameras and trust teachers
Intrusive surveillance will hurt an endeavour that thrives on professional ethics and human bonds. Teachers have a deep sense of responsibility and purpose that we mustn’t disturb by signalling distrust in them.
Would you want a camera watching over you at your desk all day? Your answer, like mine, is likely to be a resolute ‘no.’ The thought itself is intrusive, a violation of your most rudimentary space and autonomy, which are not only needed to think and work, but are also essential for your basic dignity. Why then do so many find it acceptable to advocate in favour of this setup in our schools and classrooms?