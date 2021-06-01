Can a cryptocurrency break the buck?

These facts should put holders of Tether — and other stablecoins — on notice that they may have trouble getting back $1 for each token. Tether doesn’t claim that its tokens are backed by fiat currency. It simply says its tokens “are 100% backed by Tether’s reserves," which are defined so broadly that any asset could qualify. Tether also says it “reserves the right to delay any redemption or withdrawal if such delay is necessitated by the illiquidity or unavailability or loss of any Reserves" and that it “reserves the right to redeem Tether Tokens by in-kind redemptions of securities and other assets held in the Reserves."