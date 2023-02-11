Can Adidas get back on track after dumping Kanye West?
- The global sporting goods sector is growing about twice as fast as GDP, opening up opportunities for Adidas to emerge from the Yeezy crisis and rebuild.
Adidas, the world’s second-largest sportswear company, is staring at its first loss in 31 years after a tough year in which it lost three sources of profits.
