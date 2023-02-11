Adidas, the world’s second-largest sportswear company, is staring at its first loss in 31 years after a tough year in which it lost three sources of profits.

The first of these is the tainted Yeezy franchise. Adidas said on Friday that it risks losing millions of dollars after it cancelled its profitable partnership with US rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, who officially changed his name to Ye in 2021.

The break-up happened last year over West’s antisemitic remarks on social media, which triggered a global outcry. Other international brands such as Gap, Balenciaga and Foot Locker also ended their commercial relationships with West and withdrew products that carried his name. JP Morgan, meanwhile, decided to end its banking relationship with West.

Adidas’s profits were more heavily dependent on its partnership with West than those of other companies with whom the rapper had tied up. The coveted trainers from the Yeezy line often sold for thousands of dollars on the resale market.

The German company, second only to Nike in the sportswear market, has now said the looming risk of it having to write off unsold Yeezy inventory could wipe out half of its 2022 earnings.

It expects to lose around $1.3 billion in revenue and roughly $535 million in operating profit this year if it cannot sell this inventory, though the dissolution of the partnership will save it an estimated $300 million in marketing expenses and royalty payments.

This is Adidas’s fourth profit warning since July. In November, it announced plans to raise about a billion euros in debt after dropping West.

Controversy erupted as the company was already having a hard time because of its decision to pull out of Russia following the attack on Ukraine last February, and because Beijing’s zero-covid policy in 2022 had dampened consumer spending and hit sales there.

Adidas was the market leader in Russia, with sales exceeding $534 million a year. China is an even bigger market, bringing in yearly revenues of more than $5 billion. But there, too, it has run into trouble. It is losing market share to home-grown rivals and Chinese celebrities are distancing themselves from the company.

Even before China’s zero-covid policy hampered its sales, which are expected to slip to $3 billion this year, it suffered the backlash of anti-Western consumer sentiment for refusing to buy cotton from the Xinjiang region in view of the international concerns about forced labour camps and other human rights violations there.

The Yeezy fiasco, though, may have been avoidable. It serves a lesson in reputational risk to companies, especially those that rely too heavily on single-brand cash cows.

Adidas had recognised and discussed internally as early as in 2018 the reputational risk West exposed it to – he had issued a public apology that year for saying 400 years of slavery “sounds like a choice".

But the super-successful franchise beat the 2019 slowdown, after which Adidas increased its marketing budget on the brand and vastly added to the Yeezy collection, even expanding it in South America and the Middle East. As a result, from making up 3% of annual sales in 2019, the profitable Yeezy grew to comprise 7% of the group’s revenue in 2022.

Adidas, thus, knew for years that it was leaning too heavily on the risky brand and that could hurt profitability, but did not disclose this sales composition to investors in stock exchange filings. It did tie up with new celebrities including Beyoncé, Jerry Lorenzo and Pharrell Williams, but none proved as lucrative as Yeezy.

Managing reputational risk often proves difficult even for sophisticated companies as it tends to draw a more informal response from management than financial risks do.

All eyes now are on Björn Gulden, the new CEO who joined Adidas last month, replacing Kasper Rørsted, who had been in the position since 2016. By 2019, Rørsted had delivered a two-fold jump in operating profits, closing the gap with Nike by cutting costs, including on R&D, and hiking marketing spend, before running into trouble.

Gulden, a 57-year-old Norwegian and former professional footballer, led Puma – the world’s third-largest sportswear company – to a famed turnaround. Puma, incidentally, was started by Rudolf Dassler, the brother of Adolf “Adi" Dassler, founder of Adidas. The global sporting goods sector is growing about twice as fast as GDP, opening up opportunities for Adidas to emerge from the current crisis and rebuild.