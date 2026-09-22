Agentic AI can be given access to digital public infrastructure only after they pass a security check

As a result, things will change for ordinary, non-agentic access as well. A credential that allows anything to get through can no longer be allowed to survive. A session that claims to belong to a person must demonstrate that this is indeed true. While this may result in additional friction, we will have to put up with it if we are to keep our systems secure. Open systems enabled DPI to proliferate because we trusted anyone who came through the door. Agents put an end to that trust—because we can no longer tell if any of them is hostile or not.