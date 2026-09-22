In the short time since the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident happened, I have written not one but two articles about it. In August, I pointed out that this incident was evidence that we cannot install good behaviour in a machine by requiring it to adhere to rules and constitutions, and earlier this month, I argued that imputing ambition, loyalty and civilization to these AI agents said more about us than about the true nature of these intelligence systems.
Agentic AI can be given access to digital public infrastructure only after they pass a security check
SummaryThe OpenAI-Hugging Face scare over rogue agents rang a global alarm over how AI agents deployed in the real world may behave. As we start giving AI bots access to India’s digital stack of Aadhaar, UPI, etc, we’ll need strict protocols to keep out hostile agents.
In the short time since the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident happened, I have written not one but two articles about it. In August, I pointed out that this incident was evidence that we cannot install good behaviour in a machine by requiring it to adhere to rules and constitutions, and earlier this month, I argued that imputing ambition, loyalty and civilization to these AI agents said more about us than about the true nature of these intelligence systems.
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