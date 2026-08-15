Can AI make you a better thinker?

After all the dire warnings about AI robbing us of the ability to think for ourselves, the possibility of weakened mental abilities is a worry for those using AI. It’s not unfounded. Memory, decision-making, analysis and creative thinking could easily become weaker and atrophy if they’re used less and less.
But AI isn’t designed with the agenda of destroying your healthy thinking brain. It’s supposed to make working on things in life easier. Admittedly, AI often tries far too hard to please, actually making many things more difficult instead. But users still have a choice — not just whether to use it or not, but how to use it. It would surprise sceptics to know that AI can sharpen your thinking. If you use it to do so.