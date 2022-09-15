Can Apple be a privacy hero as well as an ad sales maximizer?4 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 10:23 PM IST
Its ad revenue targets seem in conflict with its stance on privacy
Apple Inc last week unveiled its latest iPhone in a 90-minute glitzy infomercial that was all about hardware. Though the company didn’t talk about what it would do with people’s personal data, it has long been a given that your information on an iPhone is kept private. Its messaging system is encrypted by default, its digital assistant Siri processes commands on the phone rather than Apple servers, and Apple lets you block advertisers from tracking you. But as the tech giant seeks to grow revenue from advertising, a business powered by data collection and targeting, consumers may soon need better reassurances that the company won’t loosen its standards for how it handles personal information.