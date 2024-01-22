Can Ayodhya be India's biggest tourist hotspot?

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya marks the culmination of a Hindu mass movement led by the Bharatiya Janata Party that gained traction in the early 1990s and has been compared with the Congress-led freedom struggle for its political significance. On Monday, the ritual infusion of life into an idol of the deity shall have the attention and prayers of devout millions. The audience will be large enough to ensure that the ascent of religion in India’s public domain has an economic dimension as well. What was once an out-of-the-way town in Uttar Pradesh (UP) has already had a makeover and large sums are expected to be spent on further development. The plan is for the temple to attract larger numbers than most other Hindu pilgrimage spots are geared to handle. In time, according to planners, Ayodhya could attract more than 300,000 visitors daily, devotees and other tourists taken together. This is about 110 million every year. To put this number in perspective, Paris, one of the world’s most visited cities, had 79 million tourist arrivals in 2022, by Statista’s record. As for publicity, while Monday’s event gets wallpaper coverage on Indian TV news and other screens big and small, global news exposure is likely too, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role the focus of cameras.

For Ayodhya to become one of the planet’s most visited places, road, rail and air links are necessary. A spanking new airport has been opened with the Ramayana as its decor theme and the local railway station has been spruced up, although hotel capacity needs expansion. Major hospitality chains are reported to be scouting for land, the price of which has soared, albeit it’s crucial that this industry caters even to people with modest travel budgets. Many parts of the town wear a refurbished look already. Market lanes that were once crowded and messy appear spic-and-span, re-modelled aptly for tourist-facing enterprises to flourish. Depictions of Lord Ram pervade public spaces. Indian portrayals of divinity go back millennia, and for those with a yen for modern art, a local crossroads has one head-turner of a sculpture for visitors to interpret. Clearly, a magnet is emerging in UP that could attract millions of spenders and make the local economy boom.

Earlier this month, Modi unveiled projects in Ayodhya worth about ₹15,000 crore. Plus, investments placed at some ₹85,000 crore have reportedly been planned under a master plan that goes till 2031. The town and its amenities will have to be scaled up if it is to host the numbers envisioned. Some sceptics have sought to make a distinction between a remade Ayodhya, given its modern history, and other pilgrimage spots with a long record of visits in living and ancestral memory. In a critical way, however, it is a matter of capacity, which is constrained by location in many other cases, be it a constraint of altitude or river-bank length. Among the spots that have gotten swarmed over by pilgrims and cannot be overbuilt, given ecological risks, think of Kedarnath after Modi’s visits. Or the ghats of Banaras. Such places are not only less accessible than Ayodhya, the latter’s big infra build-up is widening the gap. Say’s Law, which roughly says that supply creates its own demand, could boost religious tourism, a high-potential segment. Figuratively, Ayodhya is a confluence of faith, politics and commerce. And just as Chandigarh was in some key ways a symbol of Nehru’s national vision, Ayodhya is of Modi’s. And it’s still unfolding.