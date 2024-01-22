Can Ayodhya be India's biggest tourist hotspot?

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya marks the culmination of a Hindu mass movement led by the Bharatiya Janata Party that gained traction in the early 1990s and has been compared with the Congress-led freedom struggle for its political significance. On Monday, the ritual infusion of life into an idol of the deity shall have the attention and prayers of devout millions. The audience will be large enough to ensure that the ascent of religion in India’s public domain has an economic dimension as well. What was once an out-of-the-way town in Uttar Pradesh (UP) has already had a makeover and large sums are expected to be spent on further development. The plan is for the temple to attract larger numbers than most other Hindu pilgrimage spots are geared to handle. In time, according to planners, Ayodhya could attract more than 300,000 visitors daily, devotees and other tourists taken together. This is about 110 million every year. To put this number in perspective, Paris, one of the world’s most visited cities, had 79 million tourist arrivals in 2022, by Statista’s record. As for publicity, while Monday’s event gets wallpaper coverage on Indian TV news and other screens big and small, global news exposure is likely too, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role the focus of cameras.