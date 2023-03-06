Can Britannia help women grab a bigger slice of India's job pie?3 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 04:49 PM IST
- The biscuit maker plans to increase the share of women in its workforce to 50% by next year. There are reasons to expect more companies to emulate its example
Britannia Industries Ltd claims it expects women to comprise half of its workforce by 2024. Around 100,000 people work for Britannia at 15 company-owned manufacturing plants and 35 contract and franchisee units. The company said it is looking to raise the share of women in its workforce as they have better hygiene and discipline than their male counterparts.
