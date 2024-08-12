Can Donald Trump’s Iron Dome plan keep America safe?

More or cheaper interceptors are not the only issue, though. “Missile defence is fundamentally a sensing problem," argues Mr Dahlgren. It is impossible to shoot down what you cannot track. But the same technological leaps which are helping missile-makers are also helping the defenders. Hypersonic gliders, for instance, are harder to spot both because they fly lower and, during their glide phase, lack bright rocket plumes. One answer is to take advantage of falling space-launch costs to place lots of sensors in orbit. Infra-red sensors, which are getting steadily better, might spot the glider heating up from air resistance; radio-frequency sensors might detect the charged plasma created as the glider cuts through the air. It is also getting easier to crunch the data produced by sensors, says Mr Dahlgren, giving the example of how the North Warning System, a set of American and Canadian radars, has been souped up with artificial intelligence. Amassing data through international co-operation, such as that between Israel and its Arab partners, will become important.