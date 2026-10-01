Superlatives reigned as US President Donald Trump declared that Essar Group’s Mesabi Metallics would invest $15 billion to set up a steel-making unit in Iowa. With a capacity of 7.5 million tonnes, potentially going up to 10 million, it would be “the largest steel plant in American history,” he said, churning out “some of the highest quality, most affordable steel anywhere in the world.”
Can Essar’s planned steelmaking project in America count on Trump’s policies outlasting his power?
SummaryThe Indian industrial group's return to steelmaking with a project in the US would be in sync with Trump’s call to make this metal in America again. Yet, what looks like a win-win for Trump and Essar might be over-exposed to policy risks.
Superlatives reigned as US President Donald Trump declared that Essar Group’s Mesabi Metallics would invest $15 billion to set up a steel-making unit in Iowa. With a capacity of 7.5 million tonnes, potentially going up to 10 million, it would be “the largest steel plant in American history,” he said, churning out “some of the highest quality, most affordable steel anywhere in the world.”
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