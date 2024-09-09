Can GenAI bots win Nobels? They’ll soon be pushing the borders of knowledge
Summary
- We’re entering a brave new era of smart machines framing their own scientific hypotheses to test. Mounting evidence suggests that GenAI is not just a mirror reflecting human thought, but is now an active participant in creating new ideas.
Time forgot its own shadow." This five-word profound-sounding statement evokes a world where the past has no presence, the present is untethered, and the future becomes a void, questioning the essence of existence itself. It appears like a statement from a wise sage that one can quote and re-quote in different contexts.