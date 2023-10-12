Can generative AI create a new religion that all could embrace?
It’s a lofty thought for sure but then AI is meant to solve issues that humans might have given up on
I was speaking on Generative AI to a large number of curious students and their slightly worried teachers at one of the most prestigious schools in the country last month. My host there, a very learned gentleman, asked me a question that set me thinking: “In this world fraught with divisions along religious and ideological lines, can AI help us create a new kind of religion or faith which every other faith could embrace and believe in?" It is a lofty goal for any intelligence, artificial or not, but then isn’t AI supposed to solve problems that human beings seem to have given up on—like global warming, world hunger, and the divisions of faith?