Can hope beat hatred in Bangladesh?

The third big challenge for Mr Yunus is to navigate a complex geopolitical landscape. India, Bangladesh’s largest neighbour, presents the biggest source of potential tension. It has close historical ties to the AL, seeing it as a secular bulwark against Islamism in the region. In the last decade, wary of China’s growing influence in South Asia, India expanded trade, energy and military ties with Sheikh Hasina’s government. Now India, as well as hosting the iron lady in exile, faces a hostile Bangladeshi public, many of whom resent its support for her. It is also under pressure at home to help protect the estimated 10,000 Indian nationals in Bangladesh, as well as the 14m-strong Hindu minority there.