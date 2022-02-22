Can ICICI Bank reverse a decade's underperformance?

The bank also evaluates performance differently now. It has stopped tracking performance against targets for sales of specific products such as business from savings accounts opened and mutual funds and insurance policies sold. The bank has turned agnostic towards loans given to retail borrowers or small firms etc, and no longer hands out targets to branches. The freedom to choose the product mix to sell, depending on the specific scope of the geography and market conditions the branches cater to, has been delegated to local managers. The bank now focuses on PPOP growth, a measure on which it is outperforming its large private sector peers.