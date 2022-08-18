Mint Explainer: Can India become a ‘developed’ country by 2047?

Can India become a developed country by 2047, or is it a tall order? Has Prime Minister Narendra Modi set an unrealistic target for the nation? For India to become “developed" in the next 25 years, the Indian economy would need to grow at breakneck speed. And for that, it needs gen-next reforms and must take giant strides on human-development indicators. China has shown it’s not impossible. India is a study in contrasts. It shows characteristics of a developed country in some ways but lags on most socio-economic indicators.