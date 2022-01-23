Can inequality be solved or is it a natural human state?

Every now and then, there is a sudden rise in the chatter around ‘inequality’, usually among beneficiaries of it. Like economists, actors, writers, editors, tech entrepreneurs and others who typically got somewhere not because they were as smart as they may discreetly believe, but because they got opportunities that most people were denied. The way they curse inequality, you would think they have written away their own assets to charity, refused any further inheritance from parents, and told their children that they won’t be sent to attend expensive vanity courses in American universities, even if it is to study the evils of inequality.

But, you know, they don’t do any of that. They only curse inequality, in spurts, every time fresh data says the same old thing. As has been going on after a humanitarian outfit called Oxfam revealed more unsurprising data on ‘inequality’ in India—that India’s richest 10% had 45% of Indian wealth, while the bottom half had only 6%. Maybe such numbers make the Indian affluent feel more smug than bad. But perhaps it also angers them, in an entertaining sort of way, when they learn that the wealth of the richest 98 Indians is equal to that of the bottom 40%.

Why do beneficiaries of inequality lament inequality? Do they mean to say, “Look we cannot impoverish ourselves to make society equal, but we want the poor to become as rich as us, and get the same chances, and make life more competitive and difficult for our children"? Do you really believe this?

Can inequality be solved, or is it a natural consequence of human nature? Actually, is equality one of those thought experiments of European philosophers, like equilibrium or communism, which the world has taken too seriously? Across the ages, everywhere, among the first things that happen to an advancing society of humans is inequality.

Is social ‘inequality’ merely a complaint of the 98 percentile against the 99th percentile? Millionaires loathing multi-millionaires and multi-millionaires loathing billionaires? Leonard Cohen was a millionaire when he sang, beautifully, Everybody knows the fight was fixed; The poor stay poor, the rich get rich; That’s how it goes; Everybody knows. So are Elizabeth Warren, Arundhati Roy and many other politicians and activists who say less poetic things about inequality.

Some argue social inequality began with the invention of mass production; some argue inequality is so fundamental to human nature that it did not have to wait for the rise capitalism. The master and the servant may have slept in the same room before the Industrial Revolution, but they were still master and servant, were they not?

Even if inequality is a natural consequence of advancement, it doesn’t mean it isn’t evil. We don’t have to consecrate all that is natural.

In the past century, many modern billionaires have addressed the matter of inequality with a degree of respect. And what they have said is that the solution to inequality lies in capitalism. It is a flawed argument. An omen of this flaw is this metaphor often cited by capitalists: “A rising tide lifts all boats." This imagery is meant to suggest that economic growth will lift all sections of society. But then a rising tide is an egalitarian force that lifts all boats equally; while economic growth, though it lifts everyone, lifts the rich much more than the rest.

Still, all things considered, the poor today may have a better standard of living than Mughal emperors. One of the richest men to have ever lived, Andrew Carnegie, while accepting that inequality is a creation of capitalism, wrote, “Much better this great irregularity than universal squalor." But this does not reflect a correct perception of poverty. Many segments of the population may not be as deprived as before, but since the rich have more, those who are not rich feel poor. Poverty is relative. The very existence of the rich creates it.

The notion of ‘basic necessities’ for sustenance is an enduring example of nonsense. Indian policymakers may find it hard to believe, but the fact is that people don’t live to just eat starch and sugar. They want many experiences that some humans invented and other humans experience: fun and comfort, for example. Every time something improves lives, its denial to the majority becomes one of the new meanings of poverty. That is why, as long as there are the rich, there will be the poor. It is not a healthy condition for the world. From this vast grouse against the rich, articulate people create strife.

The mechanism of greed can increase the general quality of life, but can’t fix inequality because its point is inequality. Do-gooding is inefficient because it tends to attract people who are not very good at solving problems; India’s modern history offers living proof of it.

There is another way of looking at the issue of inequality. If you use money as a measure, there will never be equality because that is the nature of money. To that end, inequality is a false lament.

People in general do feel lucky about their gifts—their youth, health, family, love, beauty, strength, intellect and how gorgeous their village is. They do not live in perpetual gloom over being in the bottom 50% at all. Yet, because money is so easy to measure, many of them get conditioned to consider themselves lesser people than some.

The real failing of the world is not in its inability to create an impossible economic equality, but in its inability to persuade people to see the truth—that money is just one of the many things that matter. Intellectuals have tried, of course, through their happiness indices. But maybe others who are more likeable should try.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, novelist, and the creator of the Netflix series, ‘Decoupled’

