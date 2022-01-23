Can inequality be solved or is it a natural human state?

Every now and then, there is a sudden rise in the chatter around ‘inequality’, usually among beneficiaries of it. Like economists, actors, writers, editors, tech entrepreneurs and others who typically got somewhere not because they were as smart as they may discreetly believe, but because they got opportunities that most people were denied. The way they curse inequality, you would think they have written away their own assets to charity, refused any further inheritance from parents, and told their children that they won’t be sent to attend expensive vanity courses in American universities, even if it is to study the evils of inequality.

