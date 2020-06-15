Opinion | Can interest rates in emerging economies go negative?

In school, we were taught concepts of borrowing and interest rate calculations. We learnt about lending and the parties involved, namely a lender and a borrower. We also learnt there’s a cost associated with borrowing money: interest. You pay the lender for using his money for the term of your loan. Similarly, when you deposit money in a bank, it’s the bank that pays you interest. We never learnt about the opposite possibility of a borrower being compensated with money for borrowing money, or a depositor paying his bank a funds-parking fee, in a negative rate environment. Nor did we think of banks paying a fee on excess funds parked with the central bank, instead of earning interest. But we now see that interest rates do indeed turn negative. What does this imply? And could it act as a tool for monetary policy transmission?

The global financial turbulence of 2008 changed the world of deposits. The quantitative easing that followed led to low and even negative interest rate regimes in advanced economies. The European Central Bank and central banks in Japan, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark and a few others embarked on negative-rate regimes. The US Federal Reserve’s recent reduction of rates has also brought US dollar interest rates close to zero, and they could go negative. A rush for safe bonds in the current covid crisis has seen their yields turn negative in the West.

In 2008-09, easy money policies meant that funds flowed directly to businesses, risk assets and private equity markets. In the absence of interest-based returns, sovereign wealth funds started investing offshore. In emerging economies, both inflation and the real cost of capital tends to be higher, and so these have little familiarity with negative interest rates. But now, might inflation volatility or deflation combine with other factors to turn rates negative even in these?

The covid pandemic has slowed economic activity down dramatically. Countries are witnessing deep recessionary trends, massive job cuts, demand destruction and low inflation, relieving pressure on interest rates, even as fiscal stimulus announcements do not push them up. Central banks worldwide are resorting to expansionary monetary measures that create incentives for interest-rate yield curves to be kept low. In India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has championed this. Borrowing by governments has shot up, and domestic public debt as a proportion of gross domestic product is hitting record highs. With more borrowing, the associated interest costs also go up, but resource-constrained governments cannot afford much heavier burdens. Governments thus favour a low interest-rate scenario to save on these costs and not have them widen their fiscal deficits further. This becomes a push factor, as low interest rates are not necessarily market-driven. The issue gets compounded when economies start printing and devaluing their currency as an easy way out of the crisis. To jump-start the economy, central banks would want more money going directly into businesses, economic activity and consumption, rather than sitting idle in banks. Tough circumstances could possibly take emerging economies into unchartered territory on a matter that is not only complex, but goes beyond monetary policy.

Caution would be advisable. Each economy’s dependence on its interest rate structure varies, as also the way these rates move. Unlike some advanced economies, a negative rate scenario is unlikely to be a market phenomenon in emerging economies. In the latter, we need to ask if it would create an unstable equilibrium. Foreign portfolio investments looking for better returns would be deterred. Banks may find it hard to obtain money for lending. A big risk is that depositors may withdraw bank deposits in favour of holding cash.

Perhaps a central bank digital currency (CBDC) could keep withdrawals and cash hoarding down. Globally, more than 50 central banks are working on CBDCs, according to a recent Bank for International Settlements survey. In India, RBI may need to explore a CBDC of its own. Multilateral institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the Asian Development Bank could provide policy advice on the analysis that may be needed for such a venture.

By and large, all the same, negligible returns on bank deposits could alter people’s saving behaviour. In time, depositors will probably start looking for safe non-bank deposit alternatives. They would need reliable credit ratings of other debt avenues. Some may explore equity or other options.

Reducing the money that depositors are paid is not without its social impact on the relatively risk-averse. What about retirees and elderly people without pensions and social security benefits who depend on the interest earnings of their lifelong savings? They may need special higher rates.

The trends right now are clear. Bank deposit and lending rates are going down. Shrinking interest margins for banks could lead to low profitability, with its attendant consequences, but that is not the principal concern of policymakers at the moment. Central banks around the world are unlikely to withdraw their easy-money policies for quite some time to come, given the economic boost that cheaper availability of funds is expected to provide.

While negative interest rates may seem improbable in emerging economies, near-negative rates, especially inflation-adjusted real rates, are no longer unthinkable.

Ajay Sagar is a former senior advisor, Asian Development Bank. These are the author’s personal views.

