Opinion | Can interest rates in emerging economies go negative?

The covid pandemic has slowed economic activity down dramatically. Countries are witnessing deep recessionary trends, massive job cuts, demand destruction and low inflation, relieving pressure on interest rates, even as fiscal stimulus announcements do not push them up. Central banks worldwide are resorting to expansionary monetary measures that create incentives for interest-rate yield curves to be kept low. In India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has championed this. Borrowing by governments has shot up, and domestic public debt as a proportion of gross domestic product is hitting record highs. With more borrowing, the associated interest costs also go up, but resource-constrained governments cannot afford much heavier burdens. Governments thus favour a low interest-rate scenario to save on these costs and not have them widen their fiscal deficits further. This becomes a push factor, as low interest rates are not necessarily market-driven. The issue gets compounded when economies start printing and devaluing their currency as an easy way out of the crisis. To jump-start the economy, central banks would want more money going directly into businesses, economic activity and consumption, rather than sitting idle in banks. Tough circumstances could possibly take emerging economies into unchartered territory on a matter that is not only complex, but goes beyond monetary policy.