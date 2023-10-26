Can Israel win the messaging war?

Also let off the hook will be the American left—the Squad and the students and professors whose reflex in the face of the bloodletting was to defend or justify Hamas. That fell outside even the elastic norms of “balancing," so they’ve since evolved into a more generic pose of concern for Gaza’s civilians. And a pose it is. Whether protesting for Palestinians or any other aggrieved group, the left sustains the conceit that their empathy carries greater moral authenticity than that of their opposition. One thing we learned from Israel’s killing fields is what a fraud that is.