Economist Adam Smith spoke of free markets, with prices being determined by the forces of demand and supply. But markets seldom operate in a textbook manner and there is overbearing oversight driven by different motivations.
At one end are stock markets. All stock prices are determined by the forces of demand and supply. While there are circuit breakers to check extreme price movements, business carries on after the scheduled breaks. There is a regulatory structure that lays down the rules, but there is no price view.