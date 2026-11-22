Economist Adam Smith spoke of free markets, with prices being determined by the forces of demand and supply. But markets seldom operate in a textbook manner and there is overbearing oversight driven by different motivations.
Economist Adam Smith spoke of free markets, with prices being determined by the forces of demand and supply. But markets seldom operate in a textbook manner and there is overbearing oversight driven by different motivations.
At one end are stock markets. All stock prices are determined by the forces of demand and supply. While there are circuit breakers to check extreme price movements, business carries on after the scheduled breaks. There is a regulatory structure that lays down the rules, but there is no price view.
At one end are stock markets. All stock prices are determined by the forces of demand and supply. While there are circuit breakers to check extreme price movements, business carries on after the scheduled breaks. There is a regulatory structure that lays down the rules, but there is no price view.
It is probably the only market where higher prices are welcomed by everyone. Governments take it as a vindication of their policies. Companies believe it reflects their true market value, and shareholders and traders are happy that they are making money.
At the other end is the commodity market, which is segmented. Prices for manufactured products are decided by the producers, and there is little interference except in the case of food products such as sugar or edible oils. Companies look at market conditions and weigh their options and take a call on prices. These are strategic decisions taken after considering how others would react.
The agricultural markets are ambivalent. There are some that fall under the category of crops where there are minimum support prices (MSPs) set by the government. These set a floor. This works well for rice and wheat but not for other crops where there is no procurement. A price fall can affect the income of farmers when there are oversupplies.
There are essential commodities whose prices are remotely controlled by the government. Low output of sugar or tur dal can make the government impose stock limits to curb hoarding at the wholesale and retail levels. These limits are puzzling as typically all crops involve single-season harvests. This means that someone has to buy at the time of harvest and store for the next 12 months to ensure the produce is available.
Farmers do not have holding power and sell their crop at the time of harvest. But these intermediaries run the risk of censure and imprisonment for violation of these limits. There is hence an explicit conflict in supporting the farmers through MSPs and protecting the consumer with fair prices.
Moving away from crops to non-crops, which include horticulture, prices are determined by market forces. Onion prices often rise as high as ₹120 a kilogram and the farmers benefit, or tomato prices sometimes crash to less than ₹1 a kilogram and farmers are forced to dump the produce on the roads as the cost of transport exceeds the price. There is seldom intervention here in price discovery, though policies can induce imports to lift supplies.
The more complex market is of currencies. There is a view that market forces should determine the exchange rate with little interference. But central banks cannot sit back and let the rupee depreciate endlessly as it affects external stability. For instance, unbridled depreciation will increase the cost of imports and affect inflation and hence monetary policy. A weakening rupee will cause foreign investors to keep away, which will hasten the depreciation.
Therefore, there has to be intervention. At times, central banks take decisions keeping in mind what other central banks are doing to maintain competitive advantage in trade.
This presents a conundrum for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The market tries to guess the number that RBI has in mind. Presently, from revealed action, it is believed that ₹97 to a dollar is a threshold. Hence, everyone takes positions based on such conjectures. RBI acts in the spot market or takes forward positions or in extreme cases brings in the big-bang Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposit scheme to ensure discipline. Therefore, this market seems to be quite regulated.
The last is the bond market. Here, there seems to be a view that ideally the bond yields should be low as it supports the government’s borrowing programme. Market makers play along and ensure there is liquidity in the benchmark bonds. Liquidity levels are monitored closely by RBI to stabilize bond yields as the central bank is also a banker to the government.
These yields are globally aligned. High oil prices drive them up. Similarly, higher US bond yields put upward pressure on these rates to align. The market calculates the spread between US treasuries and our bonds. While there is no science to these numbers, a long-term difference of 250 basis points is taken to be normal. This also needs monitoring.
Hence, it is very hard to let markets determine prices because of the interlinkages across segments. Also, there is a case of striking a balance between consumer and farmer interest. Currency and bonds have implications for the macro-economy and cannot be ignored.
It is also not surprising that we view certain market players differently based on the markets they operate in: market makers are good in bonds but are called speculators in others and are not trusted. Intermediaries are required to hold and supply goods but not hoard. But if there were only hedgers, then price discovery would never take place. Therein lies the rub.
These are the author’s personal views.
The author is chief economist, Bank of Baroda, and author of ‘Policies That Shaped Modern India.’