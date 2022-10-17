Earlier this year, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, while making out a case for induction of professionals in the management of cooperative banks, referred to the dizzying growth of three top businessmen in India who had kickstarted their business with loans disbursed by such banks.

It is a moot point whether India’s Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs) can now fuel the growth of such entrepreneurs in a vastly transformed banking landscape. That may well have been possible in the 90s when urban cooperative banks grew at a fast clip and mainstream banks were loath to lend without the backing of collateral.

It is now a challenging and transitional phase for these banks in the face of a possible consolidation ahead, greater regulatory oversight after parliamentary approval in 2020; and their deteriorating financial performance over the past few years. That may explain the RBI’s recent move to force UCBs too to conform to higher disclosure standards or norms on par with commercial banks in reporting divergences in asset classification. The Indian banking regulator’s decision to push banks to recognise a higher level of impaired loans after it carried out an Asset Quality Review in 2015 and publicly report such divergences in classifying its bad loan accounts and thus making it incumbent for lenders to provide more capital has clearly helped clean up bank balance sheets. That cultural change and the importance of integrity in accounting should be reflected in the cooperative banking segment too over the next few years, even if it means a difficult transition phase.

The data on UCBs in one of the expert committees constituted by the RBI isn’t quite encouraging though there are some well-run banks in this segment. At the end of March 2020, this data indicates that though 94 per cent of the entities in the banking sector were UCBs, their share in the banking sector deposits was just 3.24 per cent while in advances or loans it was 2.69 per cent. The financial ratios look very worrying, which perhaps explains regulatory and government moves recently to address this. Gross NPAs or bad loans were twice those of private banks and five times those of small finance banks which are of recent vintage. On Other key metrics too such as Net Interest Margin, Return on Equity and Return on Capital, they fared poorly. And the report says that over the past five years, there has been a southward movement on both deposits and loans, accelerated by the pandemic during the last two years and the impact of scams in a couple of large cooperative banks such as the PMC which would have shaken the faith of depositors.

The politicisation of many cooperatives in India may well have cast a shadow on their operations and management. That political capture may have hobbled the regulator in the past. But with a regulatory mandate now, the new four-tier regulatory framework with higher capital norms for the fourth-tier UCBs with deposits of over Rs.10,000 crore and other standards almost on par with other banks could help equip quite a few of the successful UCBs to make a transition to a new regime.

More importantly, these cooperative banks hold much more promise in ensuring last-mile credit delivery in terms of small-ticket loans to low-income urban workers and households, small businessmen and entrepreneurs with their competitive lending rates. The over 8.5 crore depositor and 67 lakh borrower base of UCBs reflects that. There is a market segment which UCB’s can clearly cater to in urban and semi-urban areas. That would mean stepping up on their digital banking infrastructure and products too to counter the growing number of fintechs and MFIs and improving governance.

But unlike their large commercial bank peers, UCBs may not be in a position to quickly adapt to the new classification and recognition norms considering the capital they have to set aside and the structural limitations they have in raising funds. A more staggered or a differential approach could help provided these banks commit to professionalising their managements and raising governance standards.

