Can new norms rescue cooperative banks from crippling politicisation?

The data on UCBs in one of the expert committees constituted by the RBI isn’t quite encouraging though there are some well-run banks in this segment. At the end of March 2020, this data indicates that though 94 per cent of the entities in the banking sector were UCBs, their share in the banking sector deposits was just 3.24 per cent while in advances or loans it was 2.69 per cent. The financial ratios look very worrying, which perhaps explains regulatory and government moves recently to address this. Gross NPAs or bad loans were twice those of private banks and five times those of small finance banks which are of recent vintage. On Other key metrics too such as Net Interest Margin, Return on Equity and Return on Capital, they fared poorly. And the report says that over the past five years, there has been a southward movement on both deposits and loans, accelerated by the pandemic during the last two years and the impact of scams in a couple of large cooperative banks such as the PMC which would have shaken the faith of depositors.