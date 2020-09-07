Can OCEN fill the credit gap to India’s ‘missing middle’?

The announcement of the Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) promises to be the long-awaited vaccine to cure these problems. OCEN is a digital public infrastructure like India Stack and provides the building blocks for the emergence of a credit marketplace. Lenders, loan service providers, technology and data analytics firms, account aggregators etc. can become part of this marketplace by plugging into it using application programming interfaces provided by OCEN. Account aggregators are entities that can be authorized by the borrower to fetch financial data from different sources and share it with lenders. They are expected to become operational within this year. Existing sources of data for account aggregators include income tax returns, goods and services tax network invoices, bank statements, credit bureau records, mutual fund statements, insurance details etc. Increasing adoption of digital payments by individuals and small businesses, growth of e-commerce platforms and payment gateways, and the launch of kirana-tech and accounting apps etc. has made newer streams of high-quality data available. Such data is expected to become available through OCEN. Automation of all the process steps—establishing the identity of the applicant, document submission, underwriting, signing of loan agreement, lien marking of future receivables and repayment collection—makes it possible to disburse the loan in five minutes. The open standards provided by OCEN will enable further innovation at each step of the process. It envisages a future where credit is ‘democratized’ and every service provider is able to offer it by plugging into the platform easily.