Can Paytm turn a profit with razor-thin fintech margins?

An operating profit – known in accounting jargon as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) – is calculated by deducting operating expenses from revenues. It indicates the core business is turning a profit, even though it may or may not be earning enough to cover the costs of funding (interest), or to replace equipment as it depreciates. Paytm has achieved EBITDA profitability if we ignore the very substantial employee stock options (ESOPs) it hands out.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}