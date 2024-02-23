Can Perplexity do to Google what Microsoft had done to IBM back in the day?
Summary
- Srinivas is optimistic that Perplexity could capture the most valuable segment of the Search & ChatGPT user base, potentially leading to increased advertising revenue and new opportunities
Perplexity, the new kid on the AI block, offers an intriguing business model that closely resembles how users interact with platforms like ChatGPT or Gemini. Essentially acting as a "wrapper" for ChatGPT, Perplexity combines the delivery of relevant URLs, akin to traditional search engines, with clear, ChatGPT-style textual explanations.