Can positive news do the world a good turn?

Science fiction writer and technologist Alex Lamb believes that if we don’t break our current behaviour patterns, we will not exist as a civilization by 2050. He has built a plan to save the world—The Roddenberry Plan, named after the famous creator of Star Trek, a television show that created an explicit, positive vision of what the future could be. Lamb hopes to saturate social media with content that encourages compassion, rationality, and hope without taking an overt political position. In effect, we take the tools already in use to spread fear and disinformation and use them instead to create a cultural scaffold to help us become better people. These “digital angels", as he calls them, will help us lean into our best selves and reverse the current trend by using AI. And that’s what a compassion bot does.