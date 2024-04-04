Can regulation technology address the compliance woes of banks?
Summary
- Trained staff in a robust digitized compliance ecosystem, backed by the application of well-defined principles of accountability would fortify compliance. Reg-tech can help banks win customer and regulator trust.
The compliance function in banks is the nerve-centre that performs a vital role in preserving organizational resilience and stability. Equate it to our cardiovascular system. Just as a weak heart can debilitate the body, even result in a sudden demise, so can inept and deficient compliance take a toll on a bank’s health, with serious implications for the entity as well as the financial sector. The case of Paytm Payments Bank is one such poignant reminder of this effect.