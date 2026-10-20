Can round-the-clock renewable power dethrone coal in India? Not unless innovation leads the way

The outcome of a recent effort by the Indian government to solicit long-duration green electricity is a cause for cheer. A tender by the centrally owned Solar Energy Corporation of India for the supply of 1GW of round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy, enough to power a state like Goa, recently discovered a tariff of ₹5.25 per unit.
While tariffs have been falling in recent years and attempts have been made in the past to secure RTC supplies, this news stands out for a key reason. It assures high availability levels for long periods of time so that high demand can reliably be met across the country at all times of the day.