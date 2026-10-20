Can round-the-clock renewable power dethrone coal in India? Not unless innovation leads the way

The outcome of a recent effort by the Indian government to solicit long-duration green electricity is a cause for cheer. A tender by the centrally owned Solar Energy Corporation of India for the supply of 1GW of round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy, enough to power a state like Goa, recently discovered a tariff of ₹5.25 per unit.
The outcome of a recent effort by the Indian government to solicit long-duration green electricity is a cause for cheer. A tender by the centrally owned Solar Energy Corporation of India for the supply of 1GW of round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy, enough to power a state like Goa, recently discovered a tariff of ₹5.25 per unit.
While tariffs have been falling in recent years and attempts have been made in the past to secure RTC supplies, this news stands out for a key reason. It assures high availability levels for long periods of time so that high demand can reliably be met across the country at all times of the day.
While tariffs have been falling in recent years and attempts have been made in the past to secure RTC supplies, this news stands out for a key reason. It assures high availability levels for long periods of time so that high demand can reliably be met across the country at all times of the day.
This is a valuable form of energy security. Not only is it clean in terms of carbon emissions, it’s cheaper than power generated by burning coal and not prone to inflation from rising coal prices. Does it represent a pivotal shift in power generation that heralds the demise of India’s mainstay coal-fired plants? Not quite.
For one, it would be brave to assume that this tariff signals future electricity prices. Here’s why.
A significant portion of the daily supply will be from the cheapest source when the sun shines, solar panels. Much of our solar production, however, depends on components from a Chinese industry that is widely bleeding losses on account of a capacity glut coupled with trade barriers in the way of its access to the US market.
For Indian consumers, this project is good news for they will enjoy a waiver of interstate transmission charges. But this benefit is being phased down over the next two years, after which the tariff will rise by at least 50 paise on this count.
Second, for supply during hours of no wind or sun, the developer will resort to storage capacities, not generation. Clean sources would have to routinely charge such facilities to keep gadgets and lights on.
This requires vast swathes of a limited resource sought in bulk for many competing uses—land. Of course, much promise lies in the march of technology, especially of batteries. These are still expensive but getting cheaper and better. The use of easily available minerals like iron is under development and longer-lasting options like Vanadium ‘flow’ batteries could support the country’s grid.
That said, we must look at India’s larger electricity map.
Our per capita electricity consumption is less than half the world average. To realize the Viksit Bharat goal of achieving a developed-world level of prosperity by 2047, we must look beyond bundled renewable supply even if its tariffs are competitive with those of coal-fired electricity. Reducing the sector’s carbon emissions, let’s be clear, is vital to our net-zero-by-2070 aim.
Policy should promote technologies that scrub and capture carbon even as it catalyses industry-academia partnerships. After all, the sharp drop in solar panel prices in China over the past few years was not just a subsidy story.
Longi, the world’s second largest module maker, rose on the back of a tech breakthrough: it found a more efficient way to produce monocrystalline silicon, a dearer but better alternative to polycrystalline cells, which had been in use. By the company’s claim, such improvements reduced manufacturing costs by two-thirds a decade ago.
Back home, while the Indian market has responded to the country’s needs with lower prices, we need to recognize the forces that drive this sector’s dynamics and spur innovation to attain the national goal of energy security—on both the supply and price fronts.