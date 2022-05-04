Can Saregama do an encore of its music success in TV and films?

For the film and television production business to generate value at the same pace as music is hard. The profitability is also dependent on the success of the few films a production company makes in a year. If film, television production and ownership of a library was remunerative, Walt Disney Co would not trade at the same price today as it had in May 2015. From a peak in November 2021, shares of streaming company Netflix are trading at a third of that value. Listed Indian companies in the film business like Zee Entertainment and Network18 have not created as much value as Saregama or Tips Industries, another rival music label company. Eros International Media, a pure-play film content company in the Indian market, trades at less than a third of the price it listed 12 years ago.

