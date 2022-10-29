Can Sunak avoid ‘moron risk premium’ in foreign policy?4 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 10:35 AM IST
- If the UK is not making any friends in the developing world, it is not doing much better elsewhere either.
The ‘Great’ in Great Britain is a geographic descriptor but one that for the longest time could easily be confused with the country’s global political and economic influence. The beginning of the end perhaps started with the Britain’s relegation to secondary power status post-World War II but the vote to exit the European Union in 2015 in many ways confirmed the end as it were. A once great empire that was willing to take on global challenges is no longer willing to gaze beyond its navel.