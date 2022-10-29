Can Sunak avoid ‘moron risk premium’ in foreign policy?

What’s more, Braverman’s obnoxious statement describing “a plane taking off to Rwanda" as “That’s my dream. That’s my obsession", also goes against everything India stands for in terms of international norms and its own leadership of the Global South. In the same role, India will also have reason to be peeved at Britain’s new prime minister deciding to skip the COP27 climate summit at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt next month. This despite his declaration that the environment was a priority for him and having earlier promised to attend the summit. Britain is likely to continue as a significant culprit in the increasing reluctance of the developed world to take its fair share of blame for climate change as well as to do its fair share in mitigation efforts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}