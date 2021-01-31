Opinion | Can the Union Budget solve funding problem for Indian startups?

The US has marquee innovators listed on NASDAQ like Tesla, Apple, Amazon, Google, Alphabet, Facebook, Netflix, Cisco, etc. As a proud Indian, would you not wish Indian equivalents of US startups to be available for investment to Indians! Will it not become inaccessible (with LRS) investments for Indian investors if these startups were to list only outside India? Just imagine the top 20 unicorns of domestic startup ecosystem listed on Indian bourses! An addition to India’s market cap, cumulatively, exceeding $200 billion at entry point / post-listing, a significant 10% share of Indian market cap for these 20! Inclusion of five-six of these listed 20 unicorns in Nifty 50!