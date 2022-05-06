Can the US Fed deliver a soft landing this time?

Depends on how aggressive the Fed will be. Central banks in advanced economies will no doubt force inflation back to the 2% target but getting inflation down will take time. Late in shifting gears into the rate hikes cycle, the Fed may not succeed in bringing inflation to the target before 2024. The Fed has moved slowly to act against inflation out of concerns related to covid-induced supply-side bottlenecks and the energy shock after the war broke out in Ukraine. It appears to have given insufficient weightage to the demand-driven pressures on inflation from the unprecedented fiscal excesses and covid-related stimulus packages in the US. The implication is that inflation has picked up to a multi-decade high which means that the Fed may find that it will have to be more aggressive on rate hikes.