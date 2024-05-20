Can Vijay Shekhar Sharma reinvent Paytm once again?
Summary
- Once considered an iconic startup, Paytm is now more apt to be seen as a cautionary tale of a newage company whose fundamental weaknesses were masked temporarily by the charisma of its founder—at great cost to investors
Paytm’s stock has dropped to an all-time low this month after more senior leaders left the company. Since 31 January, when the Reserve Bank of India ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop receiving new deposits, Paytm’s stock has lost more than half its value.