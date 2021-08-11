Can we offer a credible strategy for the reduction of emissions?

Although India’s shift towards green electricity has begun—and the ambition we have shown in this area has been lauded—the extent of expansion needed for decarbonization will be much larger. Increasing the share of renewables will pose problems for grid management because of its intermittent nature. Battery storage at grid scale will be essential to stabilize supply to match demand, and this will involve additional costs. Since the scale of India’s demand for batteries for grid stabilization and for electric vehicles will be huge, we need to plan systematically to attract investment in the production of technologically-advanced batteries to meet our domestic demand as well as for exports.