Can you stop working in pursuit of nothing specific?4 min read 17 Aug 2023, 10:13 PM IST
The covid pandemic pushed many high performers to opt out of the corporate race for relaxed pursuits in distant fields that help them be their real selves and find new forms of fulfilment.
Imagine you have a headstart. Spectators are rooting for you. There is a clear lead you have taken over your competitors. Half way down the marked path, however, you realize that you are no longer enjoying the race. You can no longer focus on all that was learnt from years of hard training, the devices measuring your success stats, or even the advice of your coach asking you to speed up from the sidelines. Instead, you would rather join the spectators who are out to enjoy a pleasant day. And so you do exactly that. You stop running.