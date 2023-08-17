Can you stop working in pursuit of nothing specific?

Imagine you have a headstart. Spectators are rooting for you. There is a clear lead you have taken over your competitors. Half way down the marked path, however, you realize that you are no longer enjoying the race. You can no longer focus on all that was learnt from years of hard training, the devices measuring your success stats, or even the advice of your coach asking you to speed up from the sidelines. Instead, you would rather join the spectators who are out to enjoy a pleasant day. And so you do exactly that. You stop running.

There is a small but steadily increasing demographic slice of high performers in their late thirties to mid-forties who do not want to be part of the regular corporate world. They are relocating from India’s big cities to relatively remote places in Goa, Puducherry, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh. Their next few months could be spent in pursuit of picking up a hobby or understanding themselves, or working in a completely unconnected area for a fraction of the money they made earlier. And they are not necessarily burnt out or bored with the humdrum paces of corporate life.

“That life is short-lived and even the highest paying corporate jobs are not the definition of a good life was one of the zeitgeists of the covid era," according to Shyam Sadasivan, a Bengaluru-based executive coach. In his conversations with high performers, he noted that many of them are seriously considering leaving not just their jobs, but the entire corporate workforce.

For decades, the industrial age dictated work lives. Then we entered a technology age, which redefined the nature of work. The covid pandemic, however, stoked the need to make more of one’s life than merely fulfilling the demands of a day job and explore inner callings for a change.

And this shift has been noticed by the employers. “The entry conversation of CXOs and high performers is no longer just about how strong their career paths will be at the company, but how a role in the firm would allow them to lead a fuller life by enjoying benefits like a sabbatical or a hobby or a long paternity leave," in the words of Sadasivan.

There is a ‘cool factor’ attached to such flexibility. Take the case of a friend who quit his job as a CXO of a successful startup at age 37. He had realized that meeting the company’s numbers was bringing in bonuses but did not make him happy. He had worked in the FMCG segment before with large corporates and thought that maybe a different role would make a difference. But a job switch did not help. What did help was quitting the startup he had joined and shifting out of Bengaluru to a smaller city during the pandemic.

“I realized that time was currency, but what was more important than time was attention. While chasing numbers on excel sheets, scrolling through my phone and shuttling from one meeting to another, I had stopped paying attention to myself or the world around me," he said . Today, he works two days a week as a consultant. He has found a peer group of people who have followed a similar path and are very clear that returning to the corporate world is best avoided. The aim is to earn, get the required health insurance and savings, but through work that does not take up large portions of their lives.

But is this option available to many ? After all, for most employees, it’s the job that pays the bills, and for a large part of the workforce, it sustains not just your life, but also your family’s. So is the option of looking for fulfilment in one’s job available only to an urban upper-crust?

To a certain extent, yes. It’s a privilege. Very few of us can afford to halt mid-career and then amble along in search of different pathways. And even those who can reroute their careers have to plan it out and not take a ‘plunge’.

A plunge could be a knee-jerk response to a patch of work frustration and shifts like this need to be planned years in advance. One may take some time to figure out the details, but it would be foolhardy to act without a plan.

What happens, for example, if the new route is blocked and it becomes necessary to head back to India Inc after some years? Those who exit may find rather few return avenues, especially those who have been out of touch with developments. There are few takers for resumes with large gaps.

In conclusion, you may have left your software job to open a bookshop, but it would probably still be wise to work on turnkey projects and keep yourself updated with the latest in your earlier work field.

Remember that romantic notions of work life often fade within the early phase of one’s career, and once mundane reality hits, a search for validation and meaning in long hours may require an ability to shift perspective. High-performers who expect more from themselves may be more likely to feel disillusioned, but they might also be better equipped to deal with it.

Taking the road less taken could be tough and exhausting, and doing something ‘different’ may still not be rewarding enough. Everyone needs to define what success means to them. And remember that there is no template for it.