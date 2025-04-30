Mint Quick Edit | Carney’s poll vault: India’s impressed too

Election results in Canada mark a remarkable bounce-back for the Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney. Until a few months ago, it was seen to be headed for an electoral rout under Carney’s predecessor Justin Trudeau.

Carney is a former central banker and he did well to distance himself from Trudeau’s policies while also winning the electorate’s confidence in his ability to do what’s best for a country whose economy and autonomy are both under American threat.

The steely nerves that Carney has shown in the face of US pressure explain much of his appeal. He made it clear that Canada would not be the“51st state" of the US and could survive ruptured commercial ties. As someone well-versed with economics, his words held weight.

India has reason to welcome the Liberal victory too. Carney is expected to seek a patch-up of India-Canada relations, which had frayed under Trudeau over the issue of space given by Ottawa to radicals of Indian origin found to be sponsoring separatism in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent Canada’s victor a warm congratulatory message.

New Delhi also seems eager to repair the relationship. That’s good.