Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Carney’s poll vault: India’s impressed too
SummaryMark Carney has led Canada’s Liberal Party to an election victory that looked way out of reach under Justin Trudeau. It’s time for India to repair its frayed relationship with Canada.
Election results in Canada mark a remarkable bounce-back for the Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney. Until a few months ago, it was seen to be headed for an electoral rout under Carney’s predecessor Justin Trudeau.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more