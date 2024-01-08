Canadians are starting to sour on migration

An aphorism about Canada is that it has too much geography and not enough history. Immigration has long been seen as the solution to both problems in the country’s century-and-a-half of existence. Canadians, who tend to think of themselves as pro-migrant, have broadly agreed that bringing in immigrants would improve the country’s economic growth and help fund the country’s generous social programmes as its population ages. Similarly, by making the country more diverse, migrants boost its culture, too.