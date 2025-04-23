Rahul Jacob: Expect an early Halloween as trade scares worsen globally

There is no place better than the Canton trade fair to get a sense of the direction of global trade. Across 1.6 million square metres, Chinese suppliers set up stalls and take enquiries and orders from retailers and businesspeople from all over the world. The fair in China’s southernmost province of Guangdong started on 15 April with electronic goods and household appliances. It is now in its second phase, which includes homeware and kitchen supplies, watches and garden equipment. Phase 3 begins on 1 May and will run the gamut from clothing to carpets, furs to toys.