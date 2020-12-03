Cap and trade: An idea whose time has come

After having floundered in the West about a decade ago, a cap-and-trade market for carbon permits looks like an idea whose time may finally have come. At the core of it is the power of economic incentives. This gives it a certain conceptual elegance. Under such a scheme, the government must fix a target, back-calculate a schedule of gradual carbon reduction, and then either sell or award a preset number of annual licences for emissions. These could be rationed across various industries and other polluters, or auctioned openly for anybody to acquire, with the permissible total programmed to go down every year. Companies that exceed their emission limit would need to buy unused permits in an open market, supplied by those that perform better on that score. Keeping operational costs low would then depend on going as eco-friendly as possible. The pressure to do the planet justice would increase as the years roll by and permits turn increasingly scarce, pushing their price up. Of course, they could get cheaper too, should green-tech innovations make it easier for firms to achieve quick carbon neutrality.