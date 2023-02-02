Capex takes centre stage again in Sitharaman’s push for growth
- The capex push is essentially the finance minister’s invitation to the private sector to resume investments
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a pretty impressive budget for 2023-24. The budget seeks to increase the government’s capital expenditure while simultaneously reducing the fiscal deficit, continuing with consistency in the goal and strategy followed in the last couple of budgets.
