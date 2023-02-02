Capex takes centre stage again in Sitharaman’s push for growth

Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra said at a press conference after the budget was presented in Parliament that about half of the taxpayers have opted for the new regime, giving up on exemptions, and the number is expected to improve with the incentives announced in the budget. If true, this is a big taxation reform goal within reach. Once the bulk of the tax base has moved to the new regime, the next goal should be to lower the tax floor. At 7 lakh income per year, which is many times the per capita income, the tax base is bound to be narrow. Few countries have started collecting income tax floors at such high-income levels, leaving out the bulk of the population.

