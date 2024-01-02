Capital allocation that reaches deserving MSMEs will result in inclusive growth
Summary
- Capital without context could inflate a bubble while credit for worthy MSMEs is what we must aim for. The government, financial sector, various industry associations and sector-specific bodies must work together.
The numbers represent both an opportunity and a challenge: India has 63 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), contributing almost a third of the country’s GDP and half of its exports, with an equal spread between rural and urban areas, that are mostly short of credit. Given the tailwinds behind India’s economy, the MSME sector will keep growing in size, especially as it is formalized. However, for the sector to reach its true potential, qualitative growth is important.