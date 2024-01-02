Capital allocation that reaches deserving MSMEs will result in inclusive growth

Customer base expansion: India’s economic rise is pegged to the promise of increased demand. In November 2022, a salary trends report by ECA International predicted that real wages would rise in India by 4.6%, more than Vietnam’s 4% and China’s 3.8%. In September 2023, BMI forecast that India would become the world’s third-largest consumer market by 2027, on the back of a 29% increase in real household spending. The question for MSMEs is how they will find these consumers, both on the wholesale and retail sides. A 34-year-old entrepreneur from Surat recently spoke to us about this challenge. His firm makes PET preforms, his primary clients are mineral water and soft drink producers. He has a high-quality product at a competitive price but still has trouble finding new markets and customers. The reason is information asymmetry. Some websites list ISI-compliant manufacturers, but these are scarcely updated. This field’s other issue is that a few big players capture the export market and smaller businesses get left behind for lack of information.

